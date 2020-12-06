Artificial sun in China: nuclear fusion power reactor in China Artificial sun: China’s false sun

In order to advance in the nuclear energy race, many countries have put all their strength into it. China is apparently involved in this and has now started its nuclear fusion reactor for the first time. This reactor can generate so much energy that it is called an “artificial sun”. With this help, China has also increased its research capacity in the field of nuclear energy. Here, understand what is China’s nuclear fusion reactor and what its advantage will be –

What is the Chinese reactor?

The Tokamak HL-2M reactor is China’s largest and most advanced nuclear fusion experimental research device, and scientists expect the device to harness powerful sources of clean energy. Strong magnetic fields are used in this reactor to fuse hot plasma and reach temperatures of 150 million degrees Celsius. It is ten times hotter than the heart of the sun. The reactor, located in southwest Sichuan province, was completed last year. Because of the heat and power it emits, it is called an artificial sun.

China will work with ITER

The development of nuclear fusion power will not only meet energy needs, but is important for the sustainable development of China’s energy and national economy in the future. Since 2006, Chinese scientists have been working on a smaller version of the nuclear fusion reactor. Their effort is to use the device with an international thermonuclear experimental reactor (ITER). ITER, based in France, is the world’s largest nuclear fusion research project to be completed in 2025.

What is Fusion Reaction?

The sun derives its energy from the fusion itself. This produces a plasma in which the isotopes of hydrogen (deuterium and tritium) fuse to form helium and neutrons. Initially, the reaction produces heat, it consumes energy, but once the reaction begins, the reaction also produces energy. ITER is the first reactor that aims to produce more energy than the energy used to initiate a nuclear fusion reaction, and then to be released as a product.

Why is the fusion reaction better?

In nuclear weapons and nuclear power plants, fusion occurs instead of fusion. The fusion reaction does not emit any greenhouse gases and there is no risk of accident or theft of atomic material. If the experiment is successful as a large-scale carbon-free source, then the world may have an unprecedented advantage in clean energy in the future. The first idea of ​​his experiment was launched in 1985.