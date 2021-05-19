Arvind Kejriwal Singapore virus: Singaporeans furious at Arvind Kejriwal’s claim on Corona variant, apologizing – Singaporean netizens apologize, accusing Kejriwal of ‘spreading disinformation’

Singapore

Singapore netizens have caught fire over Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s claim that the corona virus has become “ very dangerous ” in the country. These users sharply criticized Kejriwal and demanded an apology, accusing the Delhi chief minister of “spreading disinformation”. Along with this, fact checking is also recommended.

Angry Singaporean reactions on social media came on Kejriwal’s tweet, in which he said the overhaul of the corona virus discovered in Singapore could bring a third wave to India. The Delhi Chief Minister tweeted on Tuesday: ‘The overhaul of the corona virus in Singapore is described as very dangerous for children. He could reach Delhi as a third wave. My appeal to the central government is as follows: 1. Cancel all Singapore air services with immediate effect, 2. Prioritize work on vaccination options for children.

“ Prime Minister of Delhi, the B1617 Swaroop has come from your country ”

Reacting to Kejriwal’s tweet, Singapore’s health ministry said Tuesday evening: “There is no truth in the claims made in the news.” He said in a statement: ‘The virus does not have a Singaporean form. The form seen in many cases of Kovid-19 in recent weeks is B.1.617.2 which is native to India. Genealogy tests revealed that this B1.617.2 variant was associated with several clusters of the virus in Singapore.

Renowned blogger Mr. Brown from Singapore wrote: “Prime Minister of Delhi. B1617 Swaroop comes from your country. A Twitter user from Handel ‘Antaraja’ said schools in Singapore are closed due to the B1.617.2 format, in fact, an apology should be made for the fact-checking and spreading of disinformation. Singapore Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan tweeted Wednesday that “leaders need to stick to the facts. There is no Singaporean form of the virus. ”