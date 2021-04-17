As it is the first sustainability accelerator for SMEs

The Jos Manuel Entrecanales Foundation, which promotes the economic development of Spanish society through innovation and entrepreneurship, and the startup APlanet, specializing in technology applied to the management of sustainable development in the business environment, are launching the edition I of the Sustainable SME Program, the first accelerator of sustainable development for SMEs in Spain, with the aim of promoting good practices related to sustainable development in the environment of medium-sized companies.

The sustainable SME program is aimed at companies with 50 to 250 workers, with an annual turnover of less than 40 million euros and registered in Spain, who wish to start or strengthen their business commitment to contribute to the improving the future of the planet. according to environmental, social and good governance (ESG) criteria. The call for applications will be open from today, April 12, until midnight on May 14, and can be done through this FORM.

In a first phase, a committee of experts in business management and sustainable development will analyze all the applications and select the ten finalist SMEs. Subsequently, a jury made up of prestigious professionals recognized in the world of business and sustainable development will be in charge of choosing the three winners, who will be announced at a final digital event that will take place in June.

Each of the three selected companies will have the opportunity to participate in a sustainable development acceleration program worth € 10,000. They will work with specialists who will design a totally personalized strategy for them, and they will be equipped with the best digital tools to carry out simple and effective management and constant monitoring of their actions and results.

When evaluating candidates, it will be appreciated that the company conveys a real intention to improve its commitment and performance in terms of sustainability, and any activities already carried out in this regard will be taken into account, such as programs corporate volunteering, sustainable development reports. ., signatories of the Global Compact, certifications of sustainable products or processes, collaborations with NGOs, etc.

“Since the Foundation, one of our objectives has been to promote culture and knowledge to contribute to social progress, and there SMEs play a fundamental role. With this program for sustainable SMEs, we want to promote the culture of sustainability and digitization among medium-sized companies, which are the engine of the Spanish economy ”, says Natalia Rojas, Head of Programs at the Jos Manuel Foundation Entrecanales.

On the other hand, Johanna Gallo, CEO and co-founder of Alanet, assures us that “the integration of sustainable development policies in the commercial strategy of companies not only has a positive impact on the planet, but at the same time it brings many advantages. to organizations. The main thing is that this integration is done with head, in a thoughtful way, oriented towards the results and with the appropriate tools for its good management, something that we will help to achieve the three winning companies of the call ”.

