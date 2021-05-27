Asha in a Monster World – Deep in the Canyon – Old Sport Republic

As part of our Wonder Boy: Asha in a Monster World review, here’s a second gameplay video. In it we explore the canyon, which is located shortly after the game starts. In contrast to the previous remake from the Wonder Boy saga, Asha in a Monster World relies on 3D to bring his world up to date. The result is brightly colored cel shading, nice for daytime settings, but a little less effective when it comes to dark environments. Small video example: Wonder Boy: Asha in a Monster World is available from May 28, 2021 on PC, PS4 and Switch. By Indee, journalist jeuxvideo.com MP