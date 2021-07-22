Ashraf Ghani Danish Siddiqui: Ashraf Ghani talks to Danish Siddiqui’s father: Ashraf Ghani talks to Danish Siddiqui’s father on the phone

Kabul

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani offered his condolences while speaking to the father of Indian journalist Danish Siddiqui. Danish Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Siddiqui was killed in an attack by Taliban militants in Afghanistan. His body was brought to Delhi through the International Red Cross and the Indian Embassy in Kabul. After which his body was cremated in the cemetery of Jamia Millia Islamia.

The Ambassador of Afghanistan confirmed

Afghanistan Ambassador to India Fareed Mamundzai retweeted the tweet from Ashraf Ghani’s Special Secretary Aziz Amin, writing that President Ashraf Ghani has deeply forgiven the death of Danish Siddiqui. In a phone call to Danes’ father today, the president told Professor Siddiqui he was deeply saddened to learn of the young journalist’s unfortunate disappearance. That his soul rests in peace.

The Afghan President has expressed his grief before

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani expressed sorrow shortly after the death of Indian journalist Danish Siddiqui. “I am deeply saddened by the shocking news that Danish Reuters photojournalist Siddiqui has died while covering Taliban atrocities in Kandahar,” he said. I also offer my condolences to Siddiqui’s family and the media family, I reiterate my government’s strong commitment to freedom of expression and the protection of the free media and journalists.

What is the reason given by the government for the death of Danes?

Afghan army officials attributed the death of the Danish Siddiqui to an attack by the Taliban. The Indian Embassy in Kabul also cited several gunshot wounds as the cause of Danish deaths in the official death certificate.

Afghan commander made intimidating statement

In an exclusive conversation with India Today, Afghan commander Bilal Ahmed claimed that the Taliban not only shot Dane Siddiqui, but also mutilated his body. The Afghan commander claimed that the Danish Siddiqui had not been respected by the Taliban insurgents because of his Indian nationality. He also said that the Taliban hate Indians.

“Dane’s body was run over by the car”

In this report, Bilal Ahmed, who claims to be associated with the Afghan army for five years, gave all the details of the day of the assassination of Danish Siddiqui. He said Taliban fighters first fired at Danish Siddiqui, along with an Afghan military officer, during a skirmish in the town of Spin Boldak, near the border with Pakistan. Bilal Ahmed claimed that when the Taliban learned of his identity and Indian citizenship, they rode a car over the heads of Danes.