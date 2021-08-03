Ashraf Ghani on US Taliban violence: Afghan President accuses rapid US withdrawal of exacerbating Taliban violence

Strong points

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani Targeted US On Growing Taliban Violence

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani has targeted the United States on the growing Taliban violence in Afghanistan. Ghani said the rapid withdrawal of US forces was responsible for the escalation of violence in Afghanistan. He pledged that the Afghan government and military would now focus on reducing the growing influence of the Taliban and protecting key urban areas.

Ashraf Ghani urged lawmakers to unite nationally and support the mobilization campaign against the Taliban following the ongoing conflict between the Taliban and Afghan government forces in recent months. Ashraf Ghani’s statement is considered very important given the withdrawal of troops from the United States and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO).

“The Taliban do not believe in peace”

Addressing parliament, Ghani said that “the talks on the peace process with the Taliban have produced no benefit, but have created a state of suspicion and suspicion among the Afghan people.” The Afghan president said: “The Taliban do not believe in peace. Over the next six months there will be unprecedented changes and the Taliban will be pushed back. He said the Afghan security forces have been given responsibility and have the capacity to defeat terrorists.

Ghani arrived by helicopter to address the special session of the House. This session was called after seeing the situation on the ground. “The Taliban do not believe in peace,” he said. Ghani predicted a huge change on the battlefield over the next six months that would lead to a Taliban retreat. However, he did not give his details. The Taliban captured the provincial government radio and television building in Lashkar Gah, the capital of Helmand province, hours after the president’s speech.