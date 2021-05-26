Asian American hate crime: hate crime: Indo-American subway driver saved Asian man’s life – Indian American subway driver saved Asian man’s life in us

new York

The driver of a subway train of Indian origin saves an Asian man, who was pushed onto the train tracks to die of a hate crime. Media reports gave this information. The New York Post reported on Tuesday that driver Tobin Madathil said he put the train into emergency mode when he saw the distressed man on the tracks.

Introducing caution, Tobin Madathil immediately managed to stop the train within 10 meters of the victim and went to help him. He told the newspaper: “I am happy that I stayed on time and that man’s life was saved. Thank God!’ The Hill website, which focuses on political coverage, called it “heroic.”

Police investigate attack on Asian man

Police told the newspaper they were investigating an attack on an Asian man as a possible hate crime. The 36-year-old man was pushed from the platform in front of the train. The driver, Madathil, was leaving near the metro station on Monday. Police showed the post to be the wanted assailant as a black man and tweeted a photo of the suspect.

New York City has faced community violence against Asians and Jews, most of it committed by non-white people. According to police, as of early May this year, 80 hate crimes were committed against Asians and 54 against Jews in the city. Madathil, 29, who has been a driver with the Metropolitan Transportation Authority for two years, told the Post: “When I came to the station, people would shake my hand and I immediately put the train in emergency mode.” I got off the train and went to the victim. His head was bleeding.

The victim was taken to hospital with a head injury

The subway system is known as a “subway” in New York and an “operator” for drivers. Madathil said: “ When I’m working I try to stay focused all the time, just look at the tracks and the platforms, just be vigilant. The victim was taken to hospital with a head injury.