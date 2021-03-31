asian american racist attack: white man beaten up by elderly white woman on his way to church in america, security guard turned silent bystander – asian woman thrown to the ground by white attacker in usa viral video

Strong points:

In the United States, racist attacks against people of Asian descent are not cited. In the latest incident in broad daylight, an elderly Asian woman on her way to church in Manhattan City was beaten and severely beaten to the ground by a white man. During this incident, two security guards were present on site on Monday, but they did nothing to save the Asian woman. Video of the attack on the woman has now gone viral.

The video shows that the 65-year-old victim was dropped by the assailant on the ground and repeatedly hit his head. The two security guards were suspended for not helping the woman. An investigation is underway against these security guards. The white striker also made a racist comment about the woman. In recent days, there has been a sharp increase in the number of Asians in attacking Asians. According to New York Police, there have been 33 cases of violence against Asians this year.

Embarrassing: Whites openly urinate on Asian woman on New York train, no one helped

Biden announced measures to tackle violence

US President Joe Biden has announced additional measures to address violence against Asian Americans and hatred of foreigners. Those Tuesday announcements include the resumption and strengthening of the White House initiative on Asian-American and Pacific Islander Residents. The initiative aims to combat discrimination and violence against Asians. Biden tweeted: ‘We cannot remain silent in the face of growing violence against Asian Americans, so today I am taking further action, including launching an initiative at the Department of Justice to fight anti-Asian crimes. These attacks are false, against the spirit of America and must be stopped ”.

Biden said violence against Asians and hatred of foreigners is bad and must be stopped. He also announced the formation of the Kovid-19 Equity Task Force Committee to end the feeling of hatred against Asian Americans. Vice President Kamala Harris tweeted, “To harm any one of us is to harm all of us.” Harris said, “The President and I will not remain silent and therefore our administration is taking action to address the growing violence against the Asian American community, including an initiative to address violence against Asians. “