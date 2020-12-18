Asian countries: Iran softens Biden, hot on trump, Rohani said – America will join nuclear deal again – Iranian President Hassan Rouhani says we will join 2015 nuclear deal, happy that Donald Trump is stepping down

Tehran

Iran hailed the leadership of new President Joe Biden in the United States. Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has said he has no doubts that the Biden administration will join the 2015 nuclear deal (JCPOA). Let me tell you that in May 2018, President Donald Trump announced a unilateral break with Iran, accusing Iran of violating the nuclear deal. The agreement included Iran, America, France, Britain, China, Russia and the European Union.

Spiritual says – we forced America to bow down

Rohani has said that Iran’s resistance over the past three years will force the future US government to bow, go back to its commitments and break the sanctions imposed on us. Our first task is to try to make the restrictions ineffective or less effective. This effort should not be delayed even for an hour.

Iran demands heavy compensation from America

Iranian officials have said their country will be ready to return to the JCPOA provided heavy concessions are given to us. The United States will also have to compensate us for the economic loss caused by the sanctions. Biden also indicated in his speeches ahead of the presidential election that he could join the nuclear deal with Iran.

Iran threatens nuclear bomber, if America doesn’t cross the Lakshman Line, it will give a dignified response

Khamenei also called for lifting sanctions on Iran

Previously, Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei also praised the Obama administration. Khamani had said Iran must work to ease sanctions. Iran will support him if the sanctions are lifted in a correct, intelligent, Iranian-Islamic and dignified manner. These remarks from the two senior Iranian leaders indicate that they are very optimistic about the Biden administration.

Russia has come out openly in favor of Iran, explained why nuclear scientist Fakhrizadeh was killed?

Rouhani told Trump that chaos and terrorists

Iranian President Rouhani welcomed Trump’s departure from American power. He said he was happy Donald Trump was stepping down. He described Trump as ungodly, lawless and terrorist. Rohani had said in a cabinet speech that we are not very happy with Biden’s arrival, but happy with Trump’s departure.