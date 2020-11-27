assassination of mohsen fakhrizadeh: mossad: day of murder of irani “ father of the atomic bomb ”, cloud of war with israel – iran father of the nuclear bomb assassination of mohsen fakhrizadeh in tehran by the israeli intelligence agency Mossad

Senior scientist Mohsin Fakhrizadeh, nicknamed the “father of Iran’s atomic bomb program”, was killed in broad daylight in Tehran, the country’s capital, on Friday. The Israeli intelligence agency Mossad is held responsible for this murder. The assailants shot Mohsin’s car, killing him. Clouds of war are looming in West Asia with the assassination of a top Iranian scientist.

Meanwhile, the Iranian foreign minister called it a fierce attack on Israel, calling it a terrorist act. Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammed Jawad Zarif said on Twitter: “The terrorists killed a famous Iranian scientist today. This despicable act reflects the desperation of the conspirators, with serious indications of Israel’s role. Israel declined to comment on the case amid Iranian allegations.

Trump plans to attack Iranian nuclear sites

The assassination of Iran’s top scientist comes at a time when it was reported that the US administration Donald Trump was planning an attack on Iranian nuclear sites before Biden took over. The Biden administration wants to join a multilateral agreement with Iran on the nuclear program. The deal was withdrawn by Trump in 2018. The assassination comes at a time when the Israeli Prime Minister, the US Foreign Secretary and the Prince of Saudi Arabia held a confidential meeting days ago.

Fakhrizadeh is said to have led Iran’s so-called “Amad” or “Hope” nuclear weapons program. The attack on Fakhrizadeh took place in the town of Absard. This area is about 50 miles from Tehran. Iranian news agency For News reported that eyewitnesses heard a loud bang and then fired violently. It is visible in the viral video on social media that Fakhrizadeh’s car was riddled with bullets.

Murder is important in both practical and symbolic terms

Blood was spilled all over the scene. It is said that the attackers forcibly stopped their car and then attacked Iranian scientists there. According to For News, 3 to 4 people died in this attack. No group has yet claimed responsibility for the attack. The assassination of the father of Iran’s nuclear weapons program is both practical and symbolic in terms of significance.

Mohsin Fakhrizadeh has been the target of US and Israeli intelligence agencies since 1989. Mohsin Fakhrizadeh’s nuclear bomb program, “ Amad, ” was halted in 2003. Since then, Mohsin Fakhrizadeh has studied several other nuclear programs aimed at using ordinary citizens. Meanwhile, Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamani’s military adviser has said we will avenge this assassination. He said that during Trump’s last days, Israel was engaged in the war against Iran.

‘Israel’s hand behind deadly attack on Iranian scientist’

Meanwhile, U.S. intelligence officials told The New York Times that Israel was behind the deadly attack on the Iranian scientist. He said it’s not yet clear what the United States knew about this attack. The New York Times reported that the assassination was carried out by the infamous Israeli intelligence agency Mossad. The Mossad has also already killed four Iranian nuclear scientists in the years 2010 and 2012.