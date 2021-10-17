asterix-falls-into-the-pot-of-political-anger

Drawing of Asterix for the cover of the new album. Didier Conrad

Not just Obelix’s desire to try one Once again the magic potion of the druid Panoramix borders on obsession. Practically since its appearance, more than 60 years ago France in general, and many of its politicians in particular, have felt a deep attraction and desire to appropriate the heroes of the most irreducible village of Gaul and the message of resistance they see in them. The arrival in French bookstores – and all over the world – on 21 October’s new album, Asterix in the footsteps of the Griffin , in the midst of an already heated French electoral campaign despite the fact that it has only just begun, can make the kettle of political temptations simmer again.

After all, the little but brave Asterix and his plump and faithful friend Obélix are probably the most internationally known and recognized French references, along with Napoleon and Charles de Gaulle. And there are many politicians who, both from the left and the right, have tried time and again in the past decades to profit from the successful world created by René Goscinny and Albert Uderzo, now in the hands of another duo, the screenwriter Jean-Yves Ferri and the cartoonist Didier Conrad.

Cartoon of ‘Asterix in the footsteps of the Gryphon’.

Since they took the witness in 2013 with Asterix and the Picts , both Ferri and Conrad have been filling the vignettes with references to today. In the penultimate volume, Vercingetorix’s daughter , they finally introduced a non-stereotyped female character , Adrenaline. And now, with Asterix in the footsteps of the Gryphon, in which the most famous Gauls undertake An expedition to the east to help the little-known Sarmatian people protect their totem, the Gryphon, a mythical animal that the Romans want to apprehend for their Caesar, they allude to the question of the preservation of the environment.

In the last issue, moreover, as is tradition, at least one of the characters evokes a famous figure that serves them to new nods to current issues. With the Griffin comes the geographer of Caesar, Terrinconnus, nailed to the French writer Michel Houllebecq and who serves them, according to the presentation of the volume on Monday in Paris, to address, with the mirror of antiquity, burning issues such as “the climate of skepticism towards the information ”of today. Exceptionally, on the occasion of the album’s release, Asterix and Obélix have lent themselves to be “ambassadors” of press freedom for Reporters Without Borders (RSF).

Despite this, as did their predecessors, Conrad and Ferri reject an ideological use of their characters. “What bothers me the most is that it is always given a political twist, because I always remember the way Asterix read as a child and the political aspect, honestly, I didn’t give a damn,” Conrad told EL PAÍS at the presentation.

But the politicization of Asterix began quite early, during the presidency of the otherwise un-humorous general Charles de Gaulle, appointed president in 1958, just a few months before Asterix and Obelix were born on the pages of the magazine Pilote . Although at some point he joked that his “only international rival” was Tintin, the general’s heart was with the Gallic warrior. As Uderzo would reveal with laughter years later, one of his ministers, François Missoffe, told him in 1968 : “I have to tell you something: the other day, in the Council of Ministers, De Gaulle called each of us renaming us with the names of his characters.”

Cover of ‘Asterix in the footsteps of the Gryphon’.

Debates about whether Goscinny and Uderzo’s work represents the values ​​of the French left or the right have fueled books and exhibitions. And their reputation as Gaullists, a label that is claimed in France by practically the entire political spectrum, has persisted to this day. “Firmly conservative, animated by a strong national conscience, but at the same time a lover of justice and distrustful of the market economy, Asterix could be a mascot, even more, a totemic figure, of Gaullism”, he wrote in 2014 the high official and macronist Simon Laplace in an article entitled ¿ Is Asterix right-wing? in the digital magazine Profondeurduchamps . Both Goscinny and Uderzo always rejected any political affiliation. Nor did they accept the multiple attempts by parties and candidates over the years to use the images of their heroes or seek the support of their authors, as Jacques Chirac did first and Nicolas Sarkozy later.

Anne Goscinny, daughter of the screenwriter, who died in 1977, is exhaustive. “Asterix and Obélix were created by my father and Albert for a single cause and a single party: the party of nothing, “he declared during the presentation. “Asterix and Obélix do not do politics, they will never serve as standard bearers of a party,” he insisted. For her, “if Asterix and Obélix works around the world it is because we all have something of Gauls in a certain sense. Personally, I have few Gallic ancestry, my mother is of Italian and Belgian origin, my father was 100% Slavic. But I think that all of us, deep down, whether collectively or intimately, are resistant, and I think Asterix is ​​about resistance. ”

The scriptwriter Jean-Yves Ferri, author of the booklet of the last Asterix albums, during the presentation of the cover and some details of the new album, last Monday in Paris. Rafael Cañas (EFE)

It is precisely this idea that, according to the analysts, makes so many French people of different stripes have identified with Asterix generation after generation since the De Gaulle era and his proclaimed resistance to all forms of imperialism . The resistance of that fortified village, surrounded by Roman legions, reflects the “cultural exception” of contemporary French and the reluctance to globalization, he wrote in 1985 the political analyst Alain Duhamel in Le Complexe d’Astérix .

Decades later, they continue to vindicate the Gallic heroes as opposite representatives of France as the yellow vests and the “irreducible” president, Emmanuel Macron, as his wife Brigitte Macron called him, when visiting an exhibition of Uderzo in spring, who died in 2020.

“We cannot prevent people from appropriating Asterix Because he is a popular character who touches everyone ”, replies Anne Goscinny. But he assures, and says he also speaks for Uderzo’s daughter and heir, Sylvie, “that we will always be against entrusting Asterix to any party, whether from the left or the right, because we don’t even talk about the extremes. [Los cómics] belong to everyone and are made to make people laugh ”. “In Asterix, politics is never frontal, they have never been supporters of one policy or another, they are always homeopathic doses through the characters”, Ferri agrees. And if they defend values, they are universal, says Anne Goscinny: “Friendship, tolerance, camaraderie, helping friendly peoples and, above all, ensuring that everything ends in a banquet around which everyone gathers”. Except for the bard if he tries to sing, of course.