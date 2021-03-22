asteroid 2001 fo32 passed through the earth: Asteroid 2001 FO32: the largest asteroid of the year at a very fast speed from close to earth, see photo – the largest asteroid 2001 fo32 passed safely through the earth with a unusually fast speed see photo

Strong points:

The largest asteroid 2001 FO32 of the year, safely 2,230 feet wide, this enormous asteroid passed close to Earth at a speed of 124,000 km / h.

The largest asteroid 2001 FO32 of 2021 has passed safely close to Earth. This massive asteroid, about 2,230 feet wide, passed through the earth at an extremely high speed of 124,000 kilometers per hour. During this time, the total distance from the asteroid to earth was about 2 million kilometers. US space NASA has been monitoring every activity of this year’s biggest asteroid.

On the other hand, the Virtual Telescope Project based in Italy broadcast live this asteroid passing close to Earth. This asteroid is very bright there. This asteroid passed safely a distance five times the distance between the moon and the earth. Many astronomers around the world have seen this asteroid using special instruments. According to NASA, this asteroid takes about 2 years to apply a turn.

This is how the biggest asteroid of the year crossed the earth

Asteroids will return in 2052

NASA discovered this huge asteroid about 20 years ago. Scientists have been eyeing him ever since. According to NASA, the likelihood of it hitting Earth in the future is slim. According to European Space Agency asteroid expert Detlef Koshni, this asteroid is stable and is not on a dangerous path. This asteroid will now return in 2052 after passing close to Earth.

Although not threatened by this asteroid, the US space agency NASA has not ruled out the possibility that asteroids will not collide with Earth in the future. However, it is feared several centuries later. For this reason, NASA has placed it in the category of potentially dangerous asteroids. If a high-speed space object is supposed to approach nearly 46.5 lakh miles from Earth, it is considered dangerous by space organizations. NASA’s Sentry System is already monitoring these threats. There are currently 22 such asteroids that are unlikely to hit Earth in the next 100 years.

The biggest asteroid (nominal image) of the year has passed through Earth