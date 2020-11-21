Asteroid: An asteroid passed very close to Earth, why did NASA not know – NASA missed an asteroid that passed close to Earth

Washington

An asteroid passed very close to Earth and space agencies weren’t even aware of it. This asteroid passed just under 300 miles from Earth. The asteroid named 2020VT4 passed more than 250 miles or 400 km from Earth on November 13 and astronomers have not been detected. The ATLAS (Asteroid Terrestrial-Impact Last Alert System) only became aware of the latter when it left Earth.

Asteroid so close

In fact, it was coming from a place called a “ blind spot ”, that is, this asteroid was coming from the direction of the sun. Astronomers say this asteroid was so close to Earth that Earth’s gravity changed its orbit. Astronomers Tony Dunn said: “The recently discovered asteroid A10sHcN has passed over the South Pacific Ocean close to Earth.” Dunn says this asteroid will pass through Earth many more times.

There is no threat to the earth

Its size is just between 5 and 10 meters. Therefore, there is no threat to the earth. Even if it enters the earth’s atmosphere, it will immediately burn to pieces and there will be no risk of falling to the earth. Earlier in August, the car-shaped asteroid 2020 HQ passed just 2,000 miles from Earth.

NASA keeps an eye

If a high-speed space object is expected to approach more than 46.5 lakh miles from Earth, then it is considered dangerous by space organizations. NASA’s Sentry System is already monitoring these threats. There are currently 22 such asteroids that are unlikely to reach Earth in the next 100 years.

