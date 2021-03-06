Asteroid Apophis: Huge asteroid Apophis flies over Earth safely Know God of Chaos: God of destruction who has been so close to Earth Asteroid Apophis

Strong points:

Asteroid Apophis has passed very close to Earth, the possibility of this asteroid hitting Earth in 2029 could affect satellites, NASA has kept a strict watch

On Friday, while the whole world was busy with their work, the asteroid Apophis, called the God of Destruction, quietly passed through the earth. The size of this asteroid was larger than the Eiffel Tower in France. This asteroid, included in NASA’s Near Earth Objects, has exceeded a distance of more than 40 times the distance of the Moon from Earth. Scientists have reported that this asteroid will return very close to Earth on April 13, 2029.

Scientists plan to repeat for 2019

Scientists consider this trip to Apophis to be a repeat for 2029. In this year, this asteroid can reach very close to Earth in a dangerous way. This asteroid is 1,120 feet wide and is made of rock, iron, and nickel. It is possible that in 2019 some of the satellites orbiting Earth’s high orbit will be affected because of this asteroid.

This asteroid will reach very close to Earth in 2019

NASA scientists said that by 2029 this asteroid could reach about 31,865 kilometers from Earth. In such a situation, the gravity of the earth will also try to attract it quickly. In 2029, Apophis can be seen in parts of Australia without the aid of a machine. At that time, this asteroid will appear as a bright star.

When Earth Strikes, 88 Million Tons of TNT Explode

Astronomers at the University of Hawaii reported a few days ago that this asteroid could strike Earth within the next 48 years. NASA scientists are monitoring every step of the way. The power of this asteroid can be measured by the fact that if it hits the Earth, it will have the same effect as the explosion of 88 million tons of TNT. This asteroid Apophis, which caused a catastrophe, means in Greek, the god of destruction.