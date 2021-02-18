Asteroid Apophis Image: Asteroid Apophis Astronomers Take Stunning Image Of The Feared God Of Chaos: The ‘God Of Destruction’ Approaches Earth, First Photo Of Asteroid Apophis Revealed

Strong points:

The Virtual Telescope Project said that after 8 years of monitoring we managed to photograph the asteroid Apophis again. Apophis is considered the king of all potentially dangerous asteroids. This 370-meter-wide rock is in danger of collision in 48 years. However, according to scientists at NASA, this is very unlikely. Asteroid Apophis will pass through Earth asteroid on March 6, and a 24-hour asteroid apophis live broadcast will be broadcast live on the Virtual Telescope Project. It is considered to be one of the most dangerous rocks found in the supernatural asteroid solar system.

Virtual telescope project captures asteroid processes

When land hits, the impact equals 88 million tonnes of TNT

Astronomers at the University of Hawaii have said the asteroid is rapidly gaining momentum and could strike Earth within the next 48 years. NASA scientists are monitoring every step of the way. The strength of this asteroid can be measured by the fact that if it hits Earth, it will have an impact equivalent to 88 million tons of TNT. This asteroid Apophis, which caused a catastrophe, means in Greek, the god of destruction. The asteroid Apophis will pass a distance of about 16 million million kilometers from Earth next month.

The asteroid’s orbit will not be affected due to the distance traveled. Asteroid processes can be easily seen with a telescope. This giant boulder will pass even closer to Earth in 2029. University of Hawaii astronomer David Tholen said data from the Subaru telescope showed Apophis was gaining momentum.