Asteroid close to Earth: an asteroid will fly over Earth in June

A huge asteroid will pass close to Earth next week. 441987 (2010 NY65) The asteroid is 187 meters high, twice the size of the Statue of Liberty in New York City. It travels through space at a speed of 13.4 kilometers per second. According to the analysis, this asteroid will pass close to Earth on June 25.

It will then be at a distance 15 times greater than the distance from the Earth and the Moon. It sounds a long way off, but it’s still kept in the Near Earth Object (NEO) category.

According to NASA, comets and NEO asteroids enter such an orbit due to the effect of gravity from surrounding planets as they pass near Earth. Comets and asteroids are interesting because they are believed to be debris from the process that formed the solar system 4.6 billion years ago. Their study can help to know the history of the solar system.

Would there be a danger in the future?

441987 (2010 NY65) is also recognized as dangerous. However, this is not threatening the earth now, but may be in the future. In fact, any asteroid is affected by the gravity of other planets. Because of this, their path changes. Scientists believe that similar asteroids and their fragments collided with Earth in the past.

Apart from this, melting by the heat of the sun and then cooling can also change their trajectory by emitting radiation. This is called the Yarkovsky effect. Due to the radiation, the force on the asteroid acts as a propellant.

