Asteroid hit Earth-generated tsunami: Asteroid-killing dinosaur generated giant tsunami when it hit Earth, study finds

Strong points:

How the giant dinosaurs that once ruled the earth came to an end, no one has yet been able to give an exact answer. Now, recent research indicates that 66 million years ago in North America, a huge asteroid collided with Earth, causing a tsunami up to a mile or about 1,600 meters deep inside. of the ocean. Due to this tsunami, dinosaurs perished from this earth forever.

Researchers at the University of Louisiana gave this information based on research on the sand from the waves that took the form of remains. Traces of these sea waves are buried underground on the Louisiana sea coast. The researchers highlighted this latest information through seismic surveys. In fact, over the past few decades, scientists have been trying to find out if they can find any evidence of the great destruction caused by the asteroid collision.

traces of tsunami waves found

This asteroid collided with Earth in the Yucatan Peninsula in Mexico. According to scientists, after this collision, huge tsunami waves spread around the world. At that time, the whole earth was covered with a cloud of dust. American scientists, with the help of an oil company, examined the ground 5,000 feet underground. This ground dates from the same time when the asteroid collided with the earth.

During this, they found traces of tsunami waves about 1600 meters high, coming from the site of the asteroid’s collision. Scientists said the waves stirred the water up to 200 feet deep before hitting the shores. When these waves reached the shores, their height reached about a mile or 1,600 meters. Thousands of miles around where this asteroid collided, there was enormous destruction. Not only that, its effect has been seen all over the world. Because of this, many creatures like dinosaurs perished.