Asteroid Impact: Asteroid Impact on Earth

Asteroids coming towards Earth are not a new phenomenon, but a new study has found that asteroids collide with old Earth as much as cities and their numbers have turned out to be much larger than expected. Scientists in this study say that every 15 million years a huge boulder fell on our earth. This research was presented at the Goldschmidt Geochemistry Conference. Its results suggest the importance of further research into the theory that asteroids are believed to play a role in the development of life on Earth.

evidence found in rocks

According to this study, such a process continued until 2.5 to 3.5 billion years ago. Evidence of the changes that took place on the earth’s surface during this period can be found today in the cracks in the rocks. Simon Marchi, senior scientist at the Southwest Research Institute in Boulder, Colorado, and his colleagues studied spherules in rocks. These are bubbles of evaporated rock that were thrown into space during the collision with the asteroid. After settling there, they returned to earth. Today these can be thought of as a layer in bedrock. The team built models to understand the effect of the asteroid impact and link it to the formation of spherules. We also saw where in the world they were found.

The number of asteroids was much higher

According to studies, the larger an asteroid, the spherules produced by its collision form a layer of similar thickness, but when researchers looked at their amount in different layers of bedrock and compared them to the asteroid events known to date. now it has been found that there is a significant difference between the two. Marchi said that based on the spherules, it can be said that we are currently giving a very small number of models to detect asteroids hitting the earth. It could actually be 10 times more.

difference in oxygen levels

The asteroid collision may have caused a difference in the oxygen level on Earth and the basis for life on Earth has been laid. Traces of many asteroids can be seen in the form of craters on Earth, but many have cleared up over time. The Chicxulub impact crater in Mexico was not discovered until the 1970s, and many years later it was discovered that dinosaurs had disappeared from Earth because of this asteroid.

