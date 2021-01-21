asteroid in the coming days: asteroids will pass close to Earth in the coming days

Washington

In the next few days, two giant asteroids will pass close to Earth. Both are equivalent to the Empire State Building of America. According to NASA’s Center for Near Object Studies, these two asteroids will depart from a safe distance this Saturday. These two asteroids will pass at a safe distance. There is no possibility of damage to the earth due to them.

The first asteroid 2020P will leave 43 million kilometers from Earth on Saturday 23 January. It is around 370 meters in width and is expected to reach a top speed of 18,700 mph. At the same time, the second asteroid is the JE87 2010 which will cross the earth next Monday, January 25. Its distance will be 37 lakh miles. This asteroid measures 430 meters.

How much damage to the earth?

When entering the atmosphere, rocks in the sky burn and burn and sometimes appear from the earth as a meteorite. They can damage the earth if it is too big, but there is not much danger from small pieces. At the same time, they usually fall into the seas because water is present over most of the land.

If a high-speed space object is expected to approach more than 46.5 lakh miles from Earth, then it is considered dangerous by space organizations. NASA’s Sentry System is already monitoring these threats. There are currently 22 such asteroids that are unlikely to reach Earth in the next 100 years.