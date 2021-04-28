Asteroid meteorite: origin of the meteorite attributed to the asteroid Vesta: the meteorite comes from the asteroid Vesta

About three years ago, a small asteroid fell from the sky in the Kalahari Desert in Botswana. Now scientists have found out where this asteroid came from. It is believed to be part of the second largest Vesta asteroid in our solar system. It’s called 2018LA and was first observed in the University of Arizona’s Catalina Sky Survey using telescopes.

Appeared and fell within hours

Meteorite astronomer Peter Janiskens of the SETI Institute reported that this was the second time that an asteroid had been spotted in space before touching Earth. Earlier in 2008, asteroids were seen in Sudan. At the same time, he fell like a fireball in Botswana just hours after watching LA 2 2018. The Australian National University’s (ANU) SkyMapper telescope filmed him moments before he entered the theater. earth atmosphere. His last moments are clearly visible in CCTV footage.

Where did you come from, where did you fall

Christopher Onken, scientist for the SkyMapper Project, ANU, said the latest photos have helped find the pieces of fallen asteroids and understand their origins in space. A team of international scientists discovered that fragments had been found in the Central Kalahari Game Reserve, a national park in the Kalahari Desert. This meteorite was called Motopi Pan. Scientists believe that the Motopi Pan was formed 4.324 billion years ago when the Veneneia Impact Basin was formed on the Vesta. In this incident, Motopi Pan warmed up and in the second incident, Rheasilbia Impact left Vesta. (Photo: Christian Wolf and his ANU colleagues)

Decided to travel 2 million years ago

Its isotopes have been studied. These revealed the chemical texture and shape of the asteroid when it was not cracked in the atmosphere. The 2018 LA would have measured 1.50 meters and would have traveled 22 to 23 million years in space before falling to Earth. Before entering the Earth’s atmosphere, its speed had to be 60,000 km / h. Its resemblance to the analysis was found in 2015 on the Sariçiçek meteorite that fell in Turkey. Both were discovered to be derived from Vesta.