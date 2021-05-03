Asteroid NASA News: NASA and ESA Asteroid 2021 PDC Simulation Confirms Earth Unprepared for Major Strike

Strong points:

NASA warns the asteroid may strike Earth at any time in the years to come. He said that in order to save the Earth, we must better prepare against it.

Earlier on April 26, NASA’s Planetary Defense Coordination Office held a rehearsal where they tried to find out what the effect would be if an asteroid hit Earth. Scientists said the impact of this collision is not far off, but in the future it could be a collision. Now, after this exercise, NASA and the European agency have started to prepare to save the Earth.

During the exercise, the NASA center imagined that a huge asteroid was heading towards Earth. This asteroid was named 2021 PDC which measured approximately 35 meters wide and 700 meters wide. During this exercise, it was found that there is a 5 percent chance of asteroids hitting the earth. He said this collision could be happening somewhere in Europe. He said this collision with a rock from outer space would be so terrible it would detonate a powerful atomic bomb.

American scientist prepares to attack with atomic bomb

Amid the looming threat of asteroids hitting Earth, US scientists are now preparing to deal with it. American scientists are currently working on another way to send these asteroids away from Earth’s orbit. Scientists have suggested that in some cases the option of using nuclear weapons would be better than the option of non-nuclear weapons.

Scientists from the Lawrence Lawrencemoor National Laboratory of America are now working with a team of technical experts from the US Air Force. Lansing Horan, a member of this team, IV said the goal can be achieved using neutron radiation after a nuclear explosion. He said neutrons can penetrate much more than x-rays.