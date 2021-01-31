asteroid near the earth: asteroid to fly near the earth: the asteroid will cross the earth

Washington

An asteroid larger than two Boeing 747s will pass close to Earth on February 1. The US space agency NASA called it “dangerous”. However, it will pass close to the earth and there is no possibility of collision. Asteroid TB12 2020 is 145 meters long. It will pass through our solar system at a speed of 8.9 kilometers per second.

Not much distance

It will exceed the lunar distance (LD) of 6.8, or more than 26 lakh kilometers from Earth on Monday. According to the NASA Near-Earth Object (NEO) series, this distance is quite short. According to NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL), “Near-Earth objects are comets and asteroids that orbit nearby planets due to their gravity. These are important because these objects, born 4.6 billion years ago with the formation of the solar system, have not yet changed.

Can change the path?

For this reason, its study can answer many questions related to the universe. There is no possibility that 2020 TB12 will hit earth. However, gravity can change its course. Apart from this, their path can also be altered by the emission of radiation as the sun melts and then cools. This is called the Yarkovsky effect.

Due to the radiation, the force exerted on the asteroid acts as a propellant. Despite this, this asteroid does not present any danger. It was placed in the category of potentially dangerous asteroids because in the future it could come closer to Earth.

The most dangerous asteroid with ‘Mahasunami’, disaster will strike

Symbolic image