Asteroid news: Asteroids fly over Earth today: asteroids passing close to Earth

Asteroids are rocks that move through space and sometimes pass near our earth. At several times in history they have collided with the earth as well, but most of them only disappear when giving astronomical views and new information. However, in the second week of 2021, a series of asteroids will pass near Earth.

On January 6, the 62-meter asteroid will pass 2021 AC, which is half the height of the Great Pyramid of Egypt. It will travel 3.5 million kilometers. After that, 2016 CO247 of 270 meters will cross about 74 lakh kilometers. Its size is as much as the Eiffel Tower. The last asteroid will be KP1 2018. This 32-meter asteroid will pass 31 kilometers of lakh.

How much danger for the earth?

The possibility of any kind of damage to the earth by these asteroids is less. In fact, upon entering the atmosphere, rocks in the sky burn and burn and sometimes appear from the earth in the appearance of a meteorite. They can damage the earth if it is too large, but there is not much danger from small pieces. They usually fall into the oceans because water is present over most of the land.

If a high-speed space object is expected to approach more than 46.5 lakh miles from Earth, then it is considered dangerous by space organizations. NASA’s Sentry System is already monitoring these threats. There are currently 22 such asteroids that are unlikely to reach Earth in the next 100 years.

