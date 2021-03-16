Asteroid News: Largest asteroid 2001 FO32 photographed before close approach to Earth See first photo – Largest asteroid of the year approaching Earth, first photo revealed

Strong points:

The largest kilometer-wide asteroid is approaching Earth. This giant asteroid 2001 FO32 will pass close to Earth on March 21.

The largest asteroid 231937 (2001 FO32) about one kilometer wide is approaching very close to Earth. This giant asteroid will cross Earth orbit on March 21. Meanwhile, the first image of this biggest asteroid in space has been revealed to the world. According to NASA scientists, this asteroid could come close to Earth, but it is unlikely to collide.

This 1,700-meter-wide asteroid will cross a distance of 7.5 million kilometers from Earth. It is the largest of the asteroids approaching earth this year. The first photo of this asteroid was captured by the Italy-based Virtual Telescope Project in its camera. The image of this asteroid was captured on camera when this huge boulder was 1.95 lakh kilometers from the earth.

First photo of the biggest asteroid 2001 FO32

Asteroid speed 1.24,000 km / h

This rock, taken in the night, March 14, in the middle of the stars, looks like a very luminous object in the rock. The Virtual Telescope Project said this potentially dangerous reef is approaching Earth safely. We are waiting for it to cross the earth on March 21. At the same time, we managed to take a picture of it. The speed of this asteroid will be 1.24,000 km / h.

Scientists have said that this asteroid will pass safely and that there is no risk to us. Although it has not been threatened by this asteroid, the US space agency NASA has not ruled out the possibility that the asteroid will not collide with Earth in the future. However, it is feared several centuries later. For this reason, NASA has placed it in the category of potentially dangerous asteroids.