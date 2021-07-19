Asteroid News: NASA Says 2008 Asteroid GO20 Is Twice The Size Of Big Ben To Enter Earth Orbit

Strong points

US space agency NASA said a giant asteroid was approaching Earth’s orbit at stormy speed. This asteroid is 220 meters wide and will pass close to the earth at a speed of 8 km per second. The name of this asteroid is ‘2008 GO20’. It is said that on July 25, this huge asteroid will pass close to Earth’s orbit.

According to the Daily Star report, the possibility of this asteroid hitting earth is “very low”. NASA is closely monitoring this asteroid. It’s twice the size of London’s popular Big Ben. According to Indian time, on July 25, it will pass around 2 p.m. The orbit through which this asteroid will pass is called Apollo.

There are 22 such asteroids that are likely to strike Earth

NASA has classified it as a dangerous asteroids. These days, NASA is monitoring two thousand asteroids that may become a threat to Earth. While a high-speed space object is likely to approach within 46.5 million kilometers of Earth, space organizations consider it dangerous. NASA’s Sentry System is already monitoring these threats. Over the next 100 years, 22 such asteroids have even the slightest chance of hitting Earth.

What are asteroids?

Asteroids are rocks that revolve around the Sun like a planet, but they are much smaller than planets. Most of the asteroids in our solar system are found in the asteroid belt in the orbit of Mars and Jupiter. Apart from that, they continue to move in the orbit of other planets and revolve around the sun with the planet. About 4.5 billion years ago, when our solar system formed, those clouds of gas and dust that could not take the form of a planet and were left behind, were transformed into these rocks, that is, into asteroids. This is the reason why their shape is not round like the planets either. No two asteroids are the same.