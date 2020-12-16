asteroid news: the asteroid will pass very close to Earth today, the distance will be less than that of the moon – asteroid 2020 xf4 will approach the moon today nasa will follow a huge boulder

Washington

U.S. space agency NASA announced that today, December 16, a 2020 XF4 asteroid will pass very close to Earth orbit. During this time, the distance of the asteroid will be less than the moon. According to NASA, this asteroid is about 62 feet. NASA has said that even after passing so close to Earth, there is no possibility of collision with an asteroid.

NASA has stated that asteroid 2020 XF4 will pass 0.00229 Austronomic units or 3.42.577 km from Earth. This distance is less than the distance between the Earth and the Moon. The average distance between the Earth and the Moon is (384,400 km). The closest planet to Earth is Mars, which has a distance of 67 million miles. US space agency Asteroid is keeping a close eye on the 2020 XF4.

The 2020 Asteroid XF4 cuts at a speed of 15.234 mph, which is much higher. According to NASA, the Parker space probe is the fastest man-made object, cutting at a speed of 5,637 miles per hour. If a high-speed space object is expected to approach more than 46.5 lakh miles from Earth, then it is considered dangerous by space organizations. NASA’s Sentry System is already monitoring these threats. There are currently 22 such asteroids that are unlikely to reach Earth in the next 100 years.