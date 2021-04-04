Asteroid Psyche Spaceship 16 By NASA: Asteroid Nasa Spaceship Psych 16

The American space agency NASA is preparing a spaceship that will go on the Asteroid 16 Psyche. The tests of this machine have now reached the final phase. This asteroid is believed to be the nucleus of any object that has ever been a planet. This craft was manufactured by Maxar Technologies and is in progress at the Jet Propulsion Laboratory in California. It is set to launch in August next year from Cape Canaveral, Fla., With help from SpaceX’s Falcon Heavy rocket. The craft will be powered by solar energy and will arrive in 2026 on asteroid 16 Psyche located in the main belt between Mars and Jupiter. According to Forbes magazine, the amount of metal in this asteroid can be up to 10,000 quadrillion ($ 10,000,000,000,000,000,000) more than the global economy.

This craft will map the asteroid for 21 months and study its characteristics. Located about 37 million km from Earth, this asteroid is about 226 km wide. Not only is it large in size, but it is made up of so many metals that it is considered the most valuable asteroid ever discovered. It was first discovered in 1852. It is made of metal based on data found by the Hubble Telescope, while most asteroids have more rock or ice. It is believed to contain iron and nickel. On this basis, it can be valued at 10,000 quadrillion dollars.

There is a theory about the formation of the asteroid 16 Psyche, according to which it could be the nucleus of an undeveloped planet. With its help, astronomers can understand the process of formation of the Earth and other planets. JPL has a solar powered spacecraft the size of a pickup truck. This will represent 80% of the machine. Over the next year, the craft will be assembled and tested before being shipped to Florida. This NASA mission is part of its discovery program. Under this program, low-cost robotic space missions are being prepared. Magnetometers to measure the magnetic field of an asteroid in a ship, a multispectral imager to take pictures of its surface, a spectrometer and a high-speed transfer laser for the analysis of gamma res and neutrons emitted to see what is the surface made of. Experimental equipment is provided for contact.

The question of its value may arise whether it should be brought to earth, but if it is, then the economy of the whole world may be destroyed. According to scientists, the price of precious metals will fall suddenly with the arrival of the asteroid material on the market. The value of all businesses selling and selling such items will start to decline and the overall market will deteriorate. Even if a piece of this asteroid is brought to Earth, it will be difficult to handle. Although NASA does not have such plans.

