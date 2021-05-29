asteroid today: Asteroid Fly By Earth

Washington

Next month, an asteroid larger than the Eiffel Tower will pass close to Earth. This huge space rock has been classified as “dangerous” by the US space agency NASA. However, this time it will depart from a safe distance and there is no possibility of danger to the earth. Based on the distance and magnitude of a space object from Earth, the danger it poses is assessed.

no danger to the earth

According to NASA, this asteroid 2020KT1 will pass close to Earth on June 1. According to estimates to date, it will start from a distance of 4.5 million kilometers from Earth. This distance is 19 times greater than the distance between the Earth and the Moon. NASA says it will come out of Earth at a speed of 40,000 miles per hour.

That’s 20 times the speed of a gun. Its size is between 492 and 1082 feet in diameter. This is roughly equivalent to three football fields.

The danger of 22 asteroids in 100 years

While a high-speed space object is likely to approach within 46.5 million kilometers of Earth, space organizations consider it dangerous. NASA’s Sentry System is already monitoring these threats. In this, for the next 100 years, there are currently 22 of these asteroids that have the slightest chance of hitting Earth.

symbolic image