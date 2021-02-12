Asteroid warning Joe Biden: Asteroid warning: American scientist warns John Biden

Strong points:

Popular American scientist Bill New has warned President Joe Biden about the asteroid, saying Biden should take the asteroid threat very seriously and increase NASA’s budget. Hongwashington

Popular American scientist Bill New has warned President Joe Biden to take the asteroid threat very seriously. He said active measures must be taken to save Earth from the ravages of asteroids, otherwise heavy destruction could occur. The new one said the risk of an asteroid hitting Earth would never end.

Asteroids have been heading toward Earth for 6.6 million years of Earth’s history, so scientists have reduced their focus. However, the US space agency is monitoring NASA in asteroids. Bill New, CEO of the Planetary Society, has called on President Biden to take the asteroid threat seriously.

Asteroid News: Asteroids entered Earth’s atmosphere at a speed of 57,000 km, many countries illuminated at night

“ The budget for the NASA planetary defense program will be increased ”

The Planetary Society said the budget for NASA’s planetary defense program should be increased so that threats from outer space can be better identified. NASA has so far identified all objects approaching Earth. Almost 90% of asteroids are monitored. For this reason, although the risk of large asteroids colliding is low, but small asteroids colliding, it is possible to create havoc.

According to NASA, the risk of hitting an asteroid is one in three million times. The Company said America should continue its campaign on the Moon and Mars. Earlier in 2013, there was a meteor explosion in Chelyabinsk, Russia. Then a large asteroid made a hole in the surface of the earth. In 1908, an asteroid was also hit in Tunguska, Siberia.

NASA’s eye for the next 100 years

NASA’s Sentry System is already monitoring these threats. There are currently 22 such asteroids that are unlikely to reach Earth in the next 100 years. The first and largest asteroid 29075 (1950 DA) on this list which will not come before 2880. It is also three times the size of the Empire State Building of America and was thought to be the most likely to hit the Earth at one point.

What are asteroids?

Asteroids are rocks that revolve around the sun like any planet, but are much smaller than planets. Most of the asteroids in our solar system are found in the asteroid belt orbiting Mars and Jupiter, that is, Mars and Jupiter. Apart from that, they orbit other planets and revolve around the sun with the planet. About 4.5 billion years ago, when our solar system formed, the clouds of gas and dust that could not take the form of a planet and that were left behind were been transformed into these rocks. This is the reason why their shape is not even circular like the planets. No two asteroids are the same.