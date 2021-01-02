Asteroids: asteroids fly over Earth in January 2021: asteroids will pass close to Earth

NASA’s Jet Propulsion Lab, which monitors asteroids, issued a warning regarding several space rocks in the first week of the New Year. According to this, by January 3, four asteroids will cross the Earth. The most prominent of these is the 220-meter asteroid. However, there is no possibility that they will collide with the earth. Asteroids that pass close by are classified as NEO (Near Earth Objects).

Will go one by one

According to NASA, a 2003 AF23 measuring between 180 meters and 390 meters will travel a distance of 63 million kilometers on January 3. Earlier on January 2, 2019, YB4 will travel a distance of 64 lakh kilometers, which can be between 12 meters and 36 meters. Thereafter, on January 3, 2020YA1 and 2020YP4 will come closer to Earth. 2020YA1 will start from 1.5 million kilometers and 2020YP4 from 21 million kilometers. Their size varies from 12 to 37 meters.

How much danger for the earth?

Even though this distance appears to be very short, due to the small size, there is less possibility of earth damage from these asteroids. In fact, upon entering the atmosphere, rocks in the sky burn and burn and sometimes appear from the earth in the appearance of a meteorite. They can damage the earth if it is too large, but there is not much danger from small pieces.

Watch 22 asteroids in 100 years

At the same time, they usually fall into the seas because water is present over most of the land. If a high-speed space object is expected to approach more than 46.5 lakh miles from Earth, then it is considered dangerous by space organizations. NASA’s Sentry System is already monitoring these threats. There are currently 22 such asteroids that are unlikely to reach Earth in the next 100 years.

Can the asteroid destroy the world, learn the truth

