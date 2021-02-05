Asteroids entered Earth’s atmosphere at a speed of 57,000 km, many countries are illuminated at night – the asteroid enters Earth’s atmosphere at a speed of 57,000 kilometers per hour, widely observed in many countries

Washington

Last month, an asteroid entered Earth’s atmosphere at a speed of 57,000 kilometers per hour. Due to the friction of the atmosphere, so much light came out of this asteroid that many countries in Europe were flashed at night. This asteroid appeared for the first time in Belgium. It was then seen in the skies of the Netherlands, Great Britain and France. Many people in these countries captured footage of this incident on their cameras.

The speed was 16 km per second

Analysis by the International Meteor Organization (IMO) showed that this asteroid entered Earth’s atmosphere at speeds of over 16 kilometers per second or 57,000 kilometers per hour. IMO has also said that during this time, this asteroid has reached the end of its luminous state about 27 km above the Earth’s surface.

Complete view of the imprisonment at the Dutch observatory

The incident was first noticed by cameras at the Fireball Recovery and Interplanetary Observation Network in Almere, the Netherlands. This camera also recorded the fireball incident where an asteroid collided with another asteroid. After that, small pieces of asteroids released from it shed nightlight in the sky.

Two asteroids fell in Russia

Experts said this asteroid was so small that it was destroyed by the friction of the atmosphere. Earlier in 2013, there was a meteor explosion in Chelyabinsk, Russia. Then a large asteroid made a hole in the surface of the earth. In 1908, an asteroid was also hit in Tunguska, Siberia.

NASA’s eye for the next 100 years

NASA’s Sentry System is already monitoring these threats. There are currently 22 such asteroids that are unlikely to reach Earth in the next 100 years. The first and largest asteroid 29075 (1950 DA) on this list which will not come before 2880. It is also three times the size of the Empire State Building of America and was thought to be the most likely to hit the Earth at one point.

What are asteroids?

Asteroids are rocks that orbit the sun like any planet, but are much smaller than planets. Most of the asteroids in our solar system are found in the asteroid belt orbiting Mars and Jupiter, that is, Mars and Jupiter. Apart from that, they orbit other planets and revolve around the sun with the planet. About 4.5 billion years ago, when our solar system formed, clouds of gas and dust that could not take the form of a planet and were left behind were been transformed into these rocks. This is the reason why their shape is not even circular like the planets. No two asteroids are the same.