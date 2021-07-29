asteroids near Earth: Large asteroids and comets flying close to Earth still not identified, report by the United Nations Space Committee

Washington

The United Nations report says most of the large asteroids and comets approaching Earth have not been identified. This report indicates that researchers around the world were only able to identify 40% of near-Earth objects. The rest of the celestial bodies, although they are close to our earth, are unknown to this day. In such a situation, after this UN report, concerns were expressed about the remaining 60 percent of asteroids and comets. If a large comet or asteroid falls on earth, it can cause enormous damage.

Scientists from over 40 countries keep an eye on the sky

This report was published by the Scientific and Technical Subcommittee of the United Nations Committee on the Peaceful Uses of Outer Space. It indicates that in 2020, a network of space observatories located in more than 40 countries made approximately 39.5 million observations of asteroids and comets. As a result, they were able to identify a record number of 2,959 Near Earth Objects in the past year alone and catalog some 2,180 asteroids.

NASA News: Now 10 times more likely to collide with Earth, scientists say panic

“Some celestial bodies are dangerous for the earth”

The orbits of these listed celestial bodies were less than 8 million kilometers from our Earth’s orbit. As of April 17, 2021, researchers had recorded 25,647 NEOs, according to the subcommittee. However, the United Nations recognizes that most comets and asteroids of significant size close to our planet still exist in countless quantities. He also said that there could be dangerous objects hidden in these unknown celestial bodies.

Could space debris hit the ISS today? Russia said on NASA warning – we don’t agree

A Russian scientist had already revealed

Boris Shustov, scientific director of the Institute of Astronomy of the Russian Academy of Sciences, has previously pointed out that astronomers only know about a tenth of cosmic bodies larger than 100 meters in diameter. He also expressed concern that the world only knows about 1% of objects around 50 meters in diameter. He also cited the example of the Tunguska meteorite, which caused an environmental disaster in the taiga region of eastern Siberia in Russia in 908.

Chinese astronauts drink urine filter and treatment system installed on space station

NASA’s eye on asteroids for up to 100 years

While a high-speed space object is likely to approach within 46.5 million kilometers of Earth, space organizations consider it dangerous. NASA’s Sentry System is already monitoring these threats. In this, for the next 100 years, there are currently 22 of these asteroids that have the slightest chance of hitting Earth.

Incoming solar storm: solar storm arriving at a speed of 16 lakh km per hour, danger of hitting the earth on Sunday

How much damage to Earth by asteroids?

As soon as they enter the Earth’s atmosphere, celestial rocks or asteroids break and burn up and are sometimes visible from Earth as meteorites. If they are too big, they can damage the soil, but the small pieces are not very dangerous. At the same time, they usually fall into the oceans because water is present over most of the land.