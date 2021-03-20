asteroids near the earth: the asteroid family Karma sends them close to the earth: the asteroids of the karma family are approaching the earth

Strong points:

The results of a new study on where asteroids approach Earth live in the Karma Family between Mars and Jupiter. These asteroids are closer to Earth when crossing the orbit of Mars due to the impact of Jupiter.

When asteroids collide in the main belt of the solar system, their fragments meet and begin to circle the sun. These debris are called “family”. Under the right circumstances, some of them come close to the earth. In a study published in the Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society, researchers created simulations for the development of “Karma family” asteroids. It starts with the first collision. The results showed that during the lifetime of this family, 350 members have come close to the earth and 10 may still be near the earth.

The Karma family is named after the largest asteroid 3811 Karma discovered in 1953. Researchers believe that in the collision that took place around 137 million years ago, members of the family became members and spread. . These are called carbonaceous chondrites. They reflect light and are therefore difficult to find. Deborah Pavela, a student at the University of Belgrade and lead author of the study, claims that in recent years the new investigation has been able to detect light coming from them, which has led to the discovery of 317 members. of the Karma family.

350 asteroid crosses

During this research, besides the gravitation of the planets, the researchers also included the Yarkovsky effect. In this, solar energy pushes the asteroids and they disappear millions of light years away. The study found that 350 asteroids migrated into the Kirkwood Breccia, an unstable region of the Mainbelt and two and a half times distant from the sun of Earth’s orbit. Here, these asteroids complete three turns with one turn of Jupiter. Due to the influence of the gravity of Jupiter at a particular location, their orbit becomes oval and these asteroids pass through the orbit of Mars and reach close to Earth.

10 always close

It is believed that around 7 million years ago the first asteroid fell under this effect, and at least 5 members hit it every 10 lakh years. Based on previous studies, it was found that most of these asteroids reach close to Earth. They live in near-Earth space for about 20 years. Based on this, it was estimated that currently around 10 asteroids will be close to Earth from this family.