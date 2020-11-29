Astrazeneca coronavirus vaccine: WHO scientists agree, ‘Oxford needs more data on coronavirus vaccine trial’ – which scientists say more data on trial of vaccine from Astrazeneca University in Oxford

Geneva

While the Oxford-AstraZeneca Corona virus vaccine was considered the most effective weapon to survive the deadly epidemic. Now, after voicing concerns about the vaccine to experts in the United States, scientists from the University of Oxford as well as the World Health Organization (WHO) have stressed the need for more data. to assess its safety and effectiveness.

Sir John Bell, professor at the University of Oxford, told CNBC: “There is a problem with reporting scientific findings through a press release and the problem is you don’t have them all. data and people cannot see the data correctly. Huh.

‘Need more information’

Kate O’Brien, director of immunization, vaccines and biologics at WHO, also agrees with Bell. Kate said: “Only limited information can be given in a press release and more information is needed, such as how the vaccine produces an immune response.” During a press briefing at Geneva headquarters, Kate said that what is understood about the press release turned out to be quite interesting, but there may be several reasons behind the differences found.

‘Oxford numbers are low’

At the same time, WHO Chief Scientist Dr Soumya Swaminathan said: “The numbers for the AstraZeneca trial are too low to come to a conclusion.” Let me tell you that the low dose of the vaccine involved less than 3000 participants while the larger trial had over 8000 participants. According to Swaminathan, a trial would be needed for a better effect with a lower dose.