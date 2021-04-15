Astrazeneca covid-19 vaccine: Astrazeneca vaccine blood clots news in Denmark Ban: Denmark banned the use of vaccines after AstraZeneca covid vaccine blood clotting

Strong points:

Denmark has banned the use of the AstraZeneca covid vaccine, after several reports of blood clots made the decision. Many countries have already banned the AstraZeneca vaccine for some time.

Denmark has banned the Oxford-AstraZeneca covid vaccine amid growing threats from the corona virus. It also became the first country in Europe to impose such a ban. Previously, many European countries had already discontinued it for some time due to suspicion of blood clotting after administration of the vaccine, although the vaccine is still applied in these countries.

Denmark’s vaccination program could take a shock

Denmark imposed the ban after blood clots formed in the body of some people after receiving the vaccine. However, experts say such incidents are quite rare. It is said that this step could be a blow to the vaccination program launched in Denmark. Currently, AstraZeneca’s 2.4 million Kovid vaccine in Denmark is present in several centers, which are currently being withdrawn.

Officials explained why the ban

Danish health officials have claimed that cases of blood clots from AstraZeneca’s vaccine are more than expected. Therefore, we have decided to ban the use of this vaccine with immediate effect. According to one estimate, two in 40,000 people in Denmark suffer from blood clots after vaccination.

1 million people have been vaccinated in Denmark

So far, 1 million people have been vaccinated in Denmark. Of these, 1.5 million people have been vaccinated with AstraZeneca. As a member of the European Union, all vaccines approved by the European Medical Agency can also be applied in this country. In which, if AstraZeneca is phased out, Pfizer and Moderna’s Covid vaccine is the main one.

The European agency has also accepted the relationship between the vaccine and blood clots

The European medicines regulator, the European Medical Agency (EMA), reported a few days ago that it had discovered a possible link between AstraZeneca’s corona virus vaccine and a rare problem with blood clotting . However, he claimed that the benefits of this vaccine always outweigh the risks. Marco Cavalleri, head of the agency’s health risk and vaccine strategy, said it was becoming very difficult to say that there was no causal interaction between AstraZeneca vaccines and extremely rare blood clots associated with platelet depletion. The agency said its assessment has yet to come to a conclusion and is currently under review.