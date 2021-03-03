Astrazeneca Covid vaccine deaths in South Korea: AstraZeneca: two patients die after Corona vaccine from Oxford in South Korea – South Korea investigates two deaths after Astrazeneca Covid 19 vaccine says KDCA

Strong points:

Sad news came from South Korea during the ongoing vaccination to escape the Kovid-19. Here, on Wednesday, a patient died after taking the AstraZeneca vaccine. According to a Yonhap News Agency report, 50 patients were vaccinated Tuesday morning at Goyang Hospital, located outside Seoul’s northwest border. The dying patient was also one of them.

In the afternoon after the vaccine, she began to feel signs of breathing problems, and then she was placed in an emergency care unit. After that, he passed away on Wednesday morning. Health officials said they are still investigating whether the patient died from the side effects of the vaccine, as the patient already suffered from diabetes and heart disease.

AstraZeneca has yet to respond to this matter.

At the same time, the patient had also suffered a stroke. At the same time, AstraZeneca has yet to answer this question. The Daily Mail, citing new findings earlier this week, reported that taking a single dose of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine reduces the risk of hospitalization by up to 90%. At the same time, another patient also died after applying the Corona vaccine in Oxford. Both patients are said to have had the disease before.