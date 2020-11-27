Astrazeneca oxford coronavirus vaccine: Corona virus: Oxford vaccine in question, will test AstraZeneca again – Oxford coronavirus vaccine questioned Astrazeneca to conduct new global trial

London

Amid questions about the effectiveness of the vaccine from the University of Oxford and pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca in the war against the Corona virus, the company’s CEO, Pascal Soriot, has announced he may conduct additional trials. in the whole world. A lower dose may be given to test the effective potential of the vaccine against the corona virus. Questions are raised about the results of the company’s final testing phase.

According to the Bloomberg report, the lower dose of Oxford vaccine worked much better than the full dose. Pascal said: “We now believe that we have reached a more efficient capacity. We will have to confirm this, so we will need further study. He said it would be another international study, but it would be done more quickly and we would also need less staff.

Meanwhile, amid questions over the University of Oxford’s Corona vaccine trial data, the Serum Institute of India said on Thursday that the vaccine was completely safe and effective. The Serum Institute, based in Pune, produces the vaccine and is conducting clinical trials in India. The institute said the vaccine was safe and effective. In India, his trial is followed by all protocols.

Questions related to the effect of the vaccine were asked

The serum institute’s statement comes at a time when AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford admitted there was an error in the dose of vaccine given to some people during the trial. This raised questions about the data regarding the effect of the vaccine. Experts are now wondering if this data will be retained in further testing or if it will be less so. Scientists say AstraZeneca’s omissions reduced their confidence in the results.

Urging people to be patient and not panic, the Serum Institute said in its statement: “The AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine is safe and effective. If we look at the result of its weakest effect, then 60-70% is eligible to be effective against the virus. The statement says there will be a slight difference in the results of different age groups and different doses, so be patient and don’t panic.