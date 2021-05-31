Astrazeneca & Pfizer Which Covid vaccine is best? Can I take Astrazeneca now and the Pfizer vaccine later? Can I take Covishield now and the Pfizer vaccine later? Know the experts’ response

In India, the government frequently changes Serum Institute guidelines for the introduction of the Kovidshield vaccine. This is the reason why there is a lot of confusion among people about immunization. With the new strains of coronavirus and disruptions in the vaccine supply, many people are wondering if they can mix and match different vaccines for Kovid-19. This means whether a person can take the AstraZeneca vaccine as the first dose and the Pfizer vaccine as the second dose. Not only that, but many people are also wondering if the vaccine from another company can be given as a booster dose.

Fiona Russell of the University of Melbourne and John Hart of the Murdoch Children’s Research Institute answered many of these questions that popped into people’s minds in The Conversation. He said that among the many studies being done on this, recent data on vaccine combinations has been released in Spain and the UK and these figures are very promising and show that mix and match schedules are available for the same vaccine. may give higher antibody levels.

Australia’s medicines regulatory authority, the Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA), has yet to approve a mixed COVID-19 vaccination program, which countries are already doing. So how does it work and why might it be a good idea?

What is the benefit of taking two vaccines?

If vaccine mixtures are allowed in the Kovid-19 vaccination schedule, it will increase convenience and a convenient vaccination schedule will allow us to cope with global supply constraints. If there is a shortage of a vaccine, instead of stopping the entire program to wait for supply, the program can continue with a different vaccine, regardless of which vaccine is given as the first dose.

If one vaccine is less effective than another against a certain type of virus, a mixed schedule can ensure that people who have already received a single dose of a less effective vaccine are boosted with a vaccine. more effective against this version of the virus.

Some countries are already using mixed vaccination schedules, as a very rare side effect of blood clotting / bleeding conditions after AstraZeneca changed vaccine recommendations. Several countries in Europe are now advising young people to have an alternative vaccine as a second dose, usually mRNA vaccines such as Pfizer, after their first dose of this vaccine. France, Germany, Sweden, Norway and Denmark are among the countries that advise mixed vaccination programs for this reason.

Is it safe to mix the two vaccines?

In a mixed British study published in the famous scientific journal The Lancet in May, 830 adults over the age of 50 were randomly selected to receive a Pfizer or AstraZeneca vaccine first and then a second vaccine. After this experience, it was found that people who took the mixed vaccine were more likely to develop mild to moderate symptoms after the second dose of the vaccine compared to the schedule of non-standard effects after taking both vaccines of the same type. . chills, fatigue, fever, headache, joint pain, malaise, muscle pain at the injection site.

However, these reactions were short lived and there were no other safety concerns. Researchers are now trying to find out whether early and regular use of paracetamol reduces the frequency of these reactions. Another similar study in Spain (not yet reviewed) found that most side effects were mild or moderate and short-lived (two to three days) and were similar to those resulting from taking two doses of the same vaccine.

Is it effective?

The Spanish study found that after an initial dose of AstraZeneca, people had significantly higher antibody levels 14 days after receiving the Pfizer booster, these antibodies were able to recognize and neutralize the coronavirus when tested. laboratory. Based on data from previous trials, this response to a Pfizer booster appears to be more effective than receiving two doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine. The immune response to AstraZeneca after Pfizer is not yet known, but the UK will have the results of this combination soon. No data is yet available on the effectiveness of mix and match schedules in preventing Kovid-19. But it is likely that its results will be good.