AstraZeneca says “there is no evidence” that its vaccine increases risk of blood clots

The Anglo-Swedish pharmaceutical AstraZeneca assured this Sunday that “there is no evidence” that its vaccine against the coronavirus causes an increased risk of blood clots despite the decision of several countries to suspend its use as a precaution. The company says it has carried out “a thorough review” of the data available on those who have received the vaccine in the UK and the EU.

“Some 17 million people in the EU and UK have already received our vaccine and the number of reported clot cases in this group is lower than the average one would expect in the general population,” said he explained. signed by its chief medical officer, Ann Taylor.

“The nature of the pandemic has increased attention to individual cases. We are going beyond the usual safety practices of tracking authorized drugs on vaccine-related incident cases to ensure public safety,” added Taylor.

Ireland and the Italian region of Piedmont were the latest to announce the suspension of the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine after Austria, Denmark, Estonia, Lithuania, Norway, Iceland and Thailand have do the same. However, the World Health Organization (WHO) assured this Friday that “there is no reason not to use” the AstraZeneca vaccine against COVID-19.