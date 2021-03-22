AstraZeneca vaccine found to be 79% effective in US trials, manufacturer says: Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine up to 79% effective in US, clear approval

Strong points:

AstraZeneca said its Kovid-19 vaccine was up to 79% effective in the United States. The use of the AstraZeneca vaccine worldwide has been recognized by more than 50 countries to date. The US study involved 30,000 people and 20,000 vaccines.

The study in the United States included 30,000 people, of whom 20,000 were vaccinated, while the rest received "dummy" doses of the vaccine.

The results of the study were announced on Monday. A statement from AstraZeneca says its vaccine is up to 79% effective in preventing Kovid-19 and up to 100% effective in preventing the disease from getting worse.

Investigators said the vaccine was effective in people of all ages, which had not been proven in other studies before. The preliminary results of this study are among the figures that AstraZeneca must submit to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). After that, the FDA advisory committee will publicly discuss the evidence before authorizing emergency use of the vaccine. However, scientists are waiting for the full results of the study in the United States to find out the vaccine’s effectiveness.