AstraZeneca Vaccine Side Effects: Everything You Need To Know About AstraZeneca COVID-19 Vaccine

Melbourne

If you are 18 or older and live in an area where there is an outbreak of Kovid-19, then the same vaccine is best for you, then you should receive it immediately. It just means that you need to get the AstraZeneca vaccine, as Pfizer’s supply is still insufficient. The advice was given by the Australian government’s specialist vaccine advisory body ATAGI (Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunity) on July 24. Why did the body give them this new advice after advising young people months ago to put Pfizer first?

Is the Delta version more dangerous for young people?

Indeed, during the new outbreak of the pandemic in Australia, where the Delta variant has a greater impact, more young people are hospitalized and admitted to intensive care, and the death toll is also higher. It can now be questioned whether the delta variant is more dangerous for young people and whether young people are more vulnerable to it because the elderly have already been protected by vaccination.

However, there is little room for debate that the Delta strain is more contagious, which is why we want to vaccinate our population as soon as possible. So, if you are 18 years of age or older and have not yet been vaccinated, you may be wondering if getting the AstraZeneca vaccine now is the right thing for you. To answer this question, we need to consider the benefits and risks of AstraZeneca vaccination.

What should be gained from the vaccine?

When you think about what should be achieved by administering a COVID-19 vaccine, there is an order of priority. First of all, it should prevent people who are victims of Kovid from dying. Second, it should reduce the risk of serious illness (symptomatic so severe that intensive care treatment is needed). Third, hospitalization should be low. If a vaccine does more than these three things, that’s a bonus.

We are very fortunate that the AstraZeneca and Pfizer vaccines do not only do these three things, they also reduce the number of people suffering from any type of disease (including mild symptoms) and possibly reduce transmission (COVID-19). at -19 become less contagious).

Do vaccines work against the delta variant?

As Delta has become the dominant strain of COVID-19 around the world, researchers are working hard to see how effective current vaccines are against it. So far, the news is good. Let’s look at the proof.

Delta has less effect on a vaccinated person

In the UK, where the delta variant currently accounts for the majority of infections, there were 229,218 Covid infections between February and July. Of these, 12.5% ​​were fully vaccinated. These infections are known to be successful infections (because they “break” the protection of the vaccine). Among these successful transitions, 3.8% required going to the emergency room. Only 2.9% had to be hospitalized and less than 1% died.

life-saving corona vaccine

This means that while the vaccines haven’t completely protected people from the disease, they have served their main purpose: saving lives and preventing people from going to the hospital. Another study in the UK, limited to people hospitalized with the Delta strain, concluded that AstraZeneca is 92% effective against hospitalization after two doses. Other studies have shown a 60% to 67% reduction in symptomatic disease.

Although AstraZeneca works to reduce the infectivity of the Delta strain, people who are vaccinated can still transmit the disease to others. This is why it is so important for those vaccinated to continue to follow all other evidence-based methods, including wearing masks, social distancing and lockdown restrictions – at least until we have enough people vaccinated in the community

But what are the risks?

There are of course potential risks associated with the AstraZeneca vaccine: injection site pain, fatigue, headache, muscle pain, fever and chills are the most commonly reported side effects. Most of them are mild and temporary, improving in one to two days. There are also rare but serious side effects: anaphylaxis (two to five per million people) and thrombosis with thrombocytopenia (TTS).

Natasha Yates, Assistant Professor, General Medicine, Bond University Robina (Australia)