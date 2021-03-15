Astrazeneca vaccine update: AstraZeneca claims no evidence of blood clots from the corona virus vaccine – Astrazeneca claims no evidence of blood clots from the coronavirus vaccine

Strong points:

AstraZeneca said no evidence of blood clotting had been found due to their vaccine. Many countries have banned the use of AstraZeneca’s blood clotting vaccine. London is under surveillance

After several European countries banned the use of the Oxford-AstraZeneca covid-19 vaccine, the company has now said there is no evidence of blood clotting due to their vaccine. The Swedish-British pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford have banned the use of this Kovid-19 vaccine following complaints of blood clots over its use.

“Safety is paramount and the company is constantly monitoring the safety of its vaccine,” AstraZeneca company said in a statement on Sunday. He added: ‘All available data relating to the safety of the more than 17 million people vaccinated in the European Union and the United Kingdom has been thoroughly examined, including blood in the lungs of any group of age and any gender or residents of a particular country. we have found evidence of the danger of coagulation, loss of platelets in the blood ”.

AstraZeneca – Oxford Corona Virus Vaccine Shocked, South Africa Prevents Use

Very few cases of vaccine side effects in India

Let us know that after reports that AstraZeneca’s corona vaccine has become a blood clot in some people, India has decided to do a full review of its side effects. The Indian Serum Institute in India manufactures this vaccine under the name “Kovishield”, which is used in the world’s largest corona vaccination underway in the country. Currently, only 2 vaccines are used in India, of which the second vaccine is “Covaccine” from Bharat Biotech.

N. of the National Kovid-19 Task Force K. Arora told AFP news agency: “We are closely monitoring all cases with side effects, especially severe cases which have resulted in death or hospitalization after being vaccinated. ” He said there was nothing to worry about at the moment as there were very few cases of vaccine side effects in India. Arora said: “We are now looking at the cases of side effects to see if there is a blood clot.”

AstraZeneca has rejected blood clotting claims