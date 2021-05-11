Astrazeneca vaccine update: UK rollout shows first dose of astrazeneca vaccine reduces risk of dying from coronavirus by 80%

Strong points:

Very good news has been revealed for Indians in the UK, who are far ahead in applying the Corona virus vaccine to the entire adult population around the world. Analysis of actual corona vaccination data in Britain showed that the first dose of the Oxford-Estrezeneca corona vaccine reduced the number of people killed by the epidemic by 80%. This is the same vaccine that is widely planted in India under the name Covishield.

An analysis from Public Health England has shown that a single dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine reduces the risk of death by 80%. At the same time, two doses of the vaccine from the American company Pfizer reduce the risk of death by about 97%. UK Health Minister Matt Hancock praised the figure, saying the figures were “clear” evidence that the vaccine is effective in preventing the outbreak.

Public Health England estimates that up to 10,000 lives have been saved so far thanks to the introduction of the Corona vaccine. One in three adults in a population of 1.8 million in the UK has received a corona vaccine. This has dramatically reduced the number of infections, hospital admissions and deaths in the UK. Following the spectacular success, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the government is now considering easing restrictions on the Corona virus.

Public Health England said it looked at the documents of 50,000 people in England before releasing the figures. These people were corona positive in the months of December to April. Of these, 13 percent received a dose of Pfizer and 8 percent a dose of AstraZeneca vaccine. This analysis showed that a single dose of each of the two vaccines reduced the number of deaths by about 80 percent.

UK data is important for India

Not only that, there has also been a dramatic reduction in the number of hospitalizations due to the introduction of the Corona vaccine. This figure is significant for India, which is suffering the ravages of the Corona epidemic. The Corona virus vaccine is now applied to people up to the age of 18 in India. However, in Britain, people under the age of 40 have been advised to refrain from applying the Oxford Corona vaccine. The UK is said to have made this decision after the blood clotting case was discovered.

