Astronaut food: the ISS will grow hot peppers

Astronauts traveling to the International Space Station have many experiences in space. One of them is to grow different foods and now these astronauts have started trying to grow chili peppers. Its seeds were sent in June during SpaceX’s 22nd Commercial Keysupply Services mission.

According to a report by Business Insider, this experiment was named Experiment Plant Habitat-04 (PH-04) in which 48 chilli seeds to hatch will be grown for four months. After that, the astronauts will cut them out. Once cooked, they will also see them eat them. These will be grown in a cell the size of an oven. There are three such chambers on the ISS in which attempts are made to cultivate different crops.

Why choose red chili?

This chamber, with at least 180 sensors and controls, can be controlled from the Kennedy Space Center on Earth. PH-04 chief investigator Matt Romain says chili peppers are high in vitamin C and other nutrients. They are quite strong and can grow in microgravity. As they grow they can be eaten without cooking.

Interestingly, the color of the peppers is also one of the reasons for their choice. Romain says growing colorful vegetables has a positive effect on the mental health of astronauts. They also feel good with their scent. Its taste is pungent, so if there is a difference in the space, it will be easily understood.

