Asturias and Castilla y León at the top of the list

Madrid

Publication: Friday 23 April 2021 09:37

The vaccination target in Spain is getting closer and closer, as the data show. According to the latest report from the Ministry of Health, 10,141,949 people have received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine. That is more than 20% of the total population (according to the INE) and 1 in 4 people to be vaccinated.

This is a turnaround that has seen its greatest momentum throughout this month. And this for one reason: injections have multiplied in recent weeks, especially in the case of Pfizer, which already administers an average of 1.2 million vials per week. A figure which, from next Monday, will begin a new increase, since the Minister of Health, Carolina Darias, announced that the batches will increase to 1.7 million vaccines.

Increase the pace through autonomy, with three regions at the head

Regarding the Autonomous Communities, the vaccination rate was similar, as the number of doses increased (as we said, mainly thanks to Pfizer, but also thanks to AstraZeneca). But some regions have taken the lead in full vaccination: these are Asturias, Castile and León and Extremadura, where more than 10% of the population to be vaccinated has reached the full model.

At the tail, however, are the autonomous cities of Ceuta and Melilla, as well as the Balearic and Canary Islands. In these territories, the vaccination percentage is close to 7%, as shown in the following graph:

Now, if we look at the immunization data with a single dose, the situation changes. In this case, Asturias and Castilla y León continue to occupy the first two positions, but Galicia and La Rioja are among the regions with the highest percentage, with respectively 29.9 and 28.5% of the vaccinated population. .

Also, always with the lowest data, the archipelagos of the Canary Islands and the Balearic Islands, as well as Ceuta and Melilla: in these territories, the percentage of vaccination is lower than the national average, even if at least 1 in 5 people have received his first dose.

Vaccination of the vulnerable population, closer to its end

One of the best news in the latest health data has its origins in the vaccination of the elderly. According to the report, 99.4% of the over 80% have already received at least one dose of the vaccine, while this percentage, compared to the full treatment regimen, already exceeds 70% in this group.

Again, according to the Autonomous Communities, Extremadura is among those that have vaccinated the most population, but the most advanced is Andalusia, where more than 90% of people over this age are already fully vaccinated.

On the other hand, vis-à-vis the rest of the population, the data leave figures lower, but much higher than those of a month ago: 55.1% of people between 70 and 79 years old had the first puncture , while in the others, the percentage varies slightly: 40.9% of 60 to 69 year olds; 12.8% of those between 50 and 59 years old; 11.2% of 25 to 49 year olds and 5.4% of 18 to 24 year olds.

And all of this is on the verge of a new distinction. Indeed, as confirmed by the Ministry of Health, the Janssen vaccine will help achieve the main objective of this second quarter: to reach the top of the country’s vaccine capacity by the end of May or June. That is, the number of vaccines to be inoculated (from all drug companies), according to the executive, could be around 3.5 million weekly doses, a fact that would ensure the immunity target for the summer.

For its part, the vaccine developed by Johnson & Johnson has already been inoculated in people aged 70 to 79, in particular older people with reduced mobility. The key, in the characteristics of this antidote: each person vaccinated becomes a new vaccination. So far, during the month of April, around 300,000 doses will be received, but over the next two months the amount will increase to 5.5 million. “The beginning of the end” that Sánchez predicted, if the deliveries are made.