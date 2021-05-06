at home at 11:00 p.m. and curfew ends at 12:00 a.m.

Publication: Thursday, May 6, 2021 2:45 PM

On the night from Saturday to Sunday, something unusual will happen. The population of all regions where the curfew is imposed at 11:00 p.m. will only have to go home for sixty minutes. This is the paradox of the state of alarm, the origin of which is when you decided to apply it.

This alarm state ends at 00:00 on May 9. In other words, if you’re on the street at 10:59 p.m., you’ll have to hurry home. But you will have to stay there for a little while (at least legally), because once you enter at midnight, measures such as curfews, group maximums and perimeter closures lose their validity.

These are the restrictions that are no longer in effect

– Curfew: the suspension of the freedom of movement of people at night ends. According to the royal decree of last October, “the restriction of night mobility is considered a proportionate measure with a potential positive impact on the control of transmission”.

– Closure of the perimeter: the restriction which prohibits unjustified movements between autonomous communities. This is another rule that is coming to an end. In this way, contrary to what is marked in the decree, which guarantees “the possibility of limiting the entry and exit of the territories of the Autonomous Communities and towns with autonomous status, from May 9, unless ‘a region does not decide to limit itself.

– Maximum number of people in a meeting: this is another of the main rules of the decree of the state of alarm. So far, the maximum number of people who can gather in public spaces (indoors and outdoors) is six people. But, as we have explained, this is a restriction fully subject to the alarm state, so there would be no more maximum number in these cases.

– Limitation to the permanence of people in places of worship. Along with this, the last specific standard included in said decree is that of limiting meetings in places of worship, such as churches. So there wouldn’t be a maximum number of people either.

However, the CCAA can ask the Superior Courts of Justice to extend any of these restrictions, which already poses legal problems and which some regional governments say leaves their leaders without legal capacity to act. For its part, the government insists on the fact that there are tools, in particular after having amended the decree-law and having made the Supreme Court able to take charge of the resources that are released.