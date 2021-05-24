World

At least 15 dead in lava flows after volcano eruption in Democratic Republic of Congo Goma City

The eruption of a volcano near the city of Goma in Congo has taken its toll. So far, over 500 homes have been destroyed due to the prevailing hot lava. Not only that, 15 people also died from the lava.

