At least 4 dead and several injured in building explosion in Madrid: four people killed in building explosion in Madrid, Spain

There is a huge explosion in a building in the Spanish capital, Madrid, in which around 4 people are believed to have died. At least 11 people were injured in the explosion, including one seriously injured. The explosion was reportedly caused by a gas leak. Emergency services said rescue teams, firefighters and police are engaged in rescue and rescue operations. Madrid

At least four people were killed in an explosion at a residential building in the central region of Spain’s capital, Madrid on Wednesday. The Madrid emergency service said in a tweet that at least 11 people were injured in the blast, including one seriously injured.

Video shared on social media showed smoke rising from a six-story building in Toledo Street, Madrid’s mid-range, and strewn debris. The emergency service said rescue teams, firefighters and police are engaged in rescue and rescue operations. Mayor Jose Luis Martinez Almeida said the explosion killed four people.

According to preliminary information, the explosion was caused by a gas leak. A person associated with the church is also missing. Spanish public broadcaster ‘TVE’ said firefighters were struggling to control the blaze inside the building and the rescue team was looking for those trapped there.

Many videos of this incident are shared on social media.