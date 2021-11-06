at-least-eight-people-are-killed-in-an-avalanche-during-a-performance-by-rapper-travis-scott-in-houston

A moment from Travis Scott’s performance this Friday at the Astroworld music festival in Houston. Amy Harris (AP)

At least eight people have died and dozens have He was injured this Friday on the opening day of the Astroworld music festival, which was held at the NRG Park sports and leisure complex in the city of Houston, in the southern United States, due to an avalanche, as reported by the authorities and the American media. “We have eight deceased people tonight and several more injured individuals ”, explained in a press conference the head of the Houston firefighters, Samuel Peña, who has detailed that around nine o’clock at night a crowd that had gathered to see the performance of rapper Travis Scott began to push towards the front of the stage, causing a human avalanche to form and some people losing consciousness. Peña has pointed out that the causes of the accident are still being investigated.

The fire department took 17 people to the hospital, 11 of which were in cardiac arrest. Peña explained that the accident began when a human tide began to “compress towards the front of the stage.” This situation caused scenes of panic among the assistants and fights, which caused the first injuries. “The worst of the incident began around 21. 15, when a crowd of approximately 50. 000 people began to move to the front of the stage ”, Peña declared to the media.

The aerial view from the cameras installed in the enclosure show the intense police and fire service activity in the event area, according to local media. Organizers stopped the Travis Scott concert when it became apparent that multiple people had been injured, according to Houston Police Chief Troy Finner. Finner has also pointed out that it is too early to determine what caused the avalanche that caused the deaths and has rejected any speculation about it until the investigation is complete.

According to local media The Houston Chronicle , Travis Scott had interrupted his performance on several occasions when he observed the danger that some of the fans who were closer to the stage were in danger. The singer even asked the security team to check that they were all right and throughout the concert emergency vehicles were seen several times in the crowd.

Scott has thousands of followers both in the United States and around the world. In addition to his music, the rapper is known for being a member of the Kardashian clan since he began a relationship with the little one of the family, Kylie Jenner, with whom he has a daughter. The couple are expecting their second baby.

All the concerts of the festival scheduled for this Saturday have been canceled, as reported by the organizers to the local chain KHOU 11.