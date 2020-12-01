Aticco expands its coliving range through various hotels

The flexible spaces company Aticco has signed a collaboration with the hotel chain Gallery Hoteles to extend its coliving model using hotel facilities.

Aticco, which launched Aticco Living a few months ago as a brand to develop new disruptive models linked to housing, has found a perfect ally to test the coliving model for stays of 1 to 6 months.

For its part, Gallery Hoteles, which has establishments in Barcelona, ​​Malaga and Mallorca, is reinventing the hotel model to adapt it to current demand, and adapt it to managers and entrepreneurs.

You can stay for long stays from one month with a fixed price. Guests can work in the hotel room and take advantage of all the services offered by the establishment. They have access to common areas such as the solarium, the restaurant and the rooftop, in addition to the workspaces. In addition, they are offered under very practical exclusive conditions so that you don’t have to worry about the kitchen.

With this agreement, Aticco Living has already added a total of 123 rooms in Barcelona and is preparing the jump to cities like Madrid, Malaga and Valencia.

In addition, in a few months to complete the reform of what will be its first building in the district of Gracia. This will be the first major coliving project, with a whole building approach, designing common areas, residential areas, a gym, work areas and leisure areas.

